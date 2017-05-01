NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

Lineup Announced For 2017 Made In America Festival

May 1, 2017 6:15 PM By Melony Roy
Filed Under: KYW Newsradio, Made In America Festival, Melony Roy

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The sixth annual Made in America Festival will return to Philadelphia this summer with a star-studded lineup for the 2017 edition.

The festival will take over the Ben Franklin Parkway once again Labor Day weekend.

Founder and curator Jay Z will also headline the two-day festival this year, along with Jay Cole and EDM duo The Chainsmokers.

Solange, Migos, Run the Jewels, Little Dragon, Pusha T, DMX, 21 Savage and more will take the stage.

Jay Z last headlined his festival in 2012.

Tickets are on sale now for Tidal subscribers.

More from Melony Roy
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

NFL Draft Guide
Visit These 5 European Castles Without Leaving The States

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch