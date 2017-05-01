Lineup Announced For 2017 Made In America Festival

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The sixth annual Made in America Festival will return to Philadelphia this summer with a star-studded lineup for the 2017 edition.
The festival will take over the Ben Franklin Parkway once again Labor Day weekend.
Founder and curator Jay Z will also headline the two-day festival this year, along with Jay Cole and EDM duo The Chainsmokers.
Solange, Migos, Run the Jewels, Little Dragon, Pusha T, DMX, 21 Savage and more will take the stage.
Jay Z last headlined his festival in 2012.
Tickets are on sale now for Tidal subscribers.