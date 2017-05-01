Janet Jackson Bringing Tour To Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) –– Music icon Janet Jackson is coming to Philly!
Janet is bringing her State of the World tour to the Wells Fargo Center on Monday, Nov. 13.
Tickets will go on sale on Friday, May 5 at 10 a.m. and will be sold through WellsFargoCenterPhilly.com, by phone at 1-800-298-4200, or in person at the Wells Fargo Center box office.
The State of the World tour is a continuation of the 2015 Unbreakable tour and will include fan favorites from her chart-topping ‘Unbreakable’ album, other smash hits and soon to be released tracks.
Jackson will be back on tour after taking the past year off to enjoy pregnancy and motherhood.