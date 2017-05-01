College Engineers Build Robot That Can Clean Your House

May 1, 2017 11:38 AM
Filed Under: robot, University of Maryland

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (CBS) — College engineers have designed a robot that will clean your house.

Programmers at the University of Maryland are introducing “Julia,” a robot that can help you with chores around the house.

“Julia” can use a microwave, clean and even go grab you a cup of coffee.

April’s Baby Giraffe Has A Name!

The robot is also equipped with three cameras that help her pick up human behaviors.

“She learns what you’re doing, so she watches exactly where’s your arm in order to then pick up the cup from you,” said associate research scientist Cornelia Fermuller.

15 Infected By Superbug Fungus In New Jersey

University of Maryland programmers say it can take up to an hour to get “Julia” up and running each day.

Eventually, that will get faster, and her technology even more advanced.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

NFL Draft Guide
Visit These 5 European Castles Without Leaving The States
Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch