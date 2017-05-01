College Engineers Build Robot That Can Clean Your House

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (CBS) — College engineers have designed a robot that will clean your house.
Programmers at the University of Maryland are introducing “Julia,” a robot that can help you with chores around the house.
“Julia” can use a microwave, clean and even go grab you a cup of coffee.
The robot is also equipped with three cameras that help her pick up human behaviors.
“She learns what you’re doing, so she watches exactly where’s your arm in order to then pick up the cup from you,” said associate research scientist Cornelia Fermuller.
University of Maryland programmers say it can take up to an hour to get “Julia” up and running each day.
Eventually, that will get faster, and her technology even more advanced.