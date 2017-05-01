High Style and Driver Assist Tech Define New Mercedes-Benz E300 Sedan

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — While a line-up of premium luxury class upstarts scramble for admission to the exclusive club, the new Mercedes-Benz E300 4Matic sedan glides past the velvet ropes with a sense of entitlement.
This 10th generation edition of the E-Series is glorious. The new exterior is a tautly sculpted athletic skin of aluminum and high strength steel which helps reduce overall weight by 150 lbs from the previous E-Series
A new 2.0-liter inline turbo 4 cylinder engine pumps a boisterous 241 horsepower while delivering 22-mpg city and 29 mpg highway mileage.
Inside the cabin is spacious and well appointed with power front seating clad in the MB-Tex faux upholstery that satisfies even leather fetishists.
The high tech array of the E-Series centers on a 12.3” high res display and console mounted a touch pad, which is quite intuitive.
Most impressive in the new E300 is the package of driver assist features that skirt autonomous driving, including emergency stop, lane change and lane keeping assist, cross-traffic and evasive steering assist.
Base priced at $54,000 the sport equipped Mercedes-Benz E300 sedan rolls in at $71,000.