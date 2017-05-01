Police: Man Dressed As Clown, Another Suspect With Snake Threaten Children

FARGO, N.D. (CBS) — Police in North Dakota say they are searching for a man dressed as a clown who threatened children with a knife.
Fargo authorities tell Valley News Live that two men, one dressed as a clown with a knife and another man with a pet snake, approached the children, asked them if they “wanted to see a dead body” and threatened to kill them.
According to WDAZ-TV, the incident happened Saturday around 7:30 p.m.
Authorities told WDAZ the snake the man was holding was a 3- to 4-foot-long boa constrictor.
Police say the terrified children ran back into their apartment building, while the two men went into a neighboring building.
No charges have been filed yet, but the suspects could face a terrorizing charge.
Police added that the incident was not completely random.