NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

Bike Rally Held To Honor Slain Del. Trooper

May 1, 2017 11:12 PM

BEAR, Del. (CBS) — Hundreds of bike riders honored slain Corporal Stephen Ballard Monday in Bear, Delaware.

Riders from various motorcycle clubs gathered at the Wawa in the 1600 block of Pulaski Highway, where Cpl. Ballard was shot and killed last Wednesday.

Fallen Trooper’s Wife: ‘He Wanted To Be Governor One Day’ 

The shooting suspect was killed by police gunfire the next day after a lengthy standoff.

Other community members also attended the memorial to pay their respects.

Wawa Raising Money For Del. Fallen Trooper’s Family 

Wawa collected more than $137,000 dollars in community donations for Cpl. Ballard’s memorial fund over the weekend.

Store officials are adding another $100,00 — bringing the total amount to $237,000 dollars for the family.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

NFL Draft Guide
Visit These 5 European Castles Without Leaving The States
Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch