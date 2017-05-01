Bike Rally Held To Honor Slain Del. Trooper

BEAR, Del. (CBS) — Hundreds of bike riders honored slain Corporal Stephen Ballard Monday in Bear, Delaware.
Riders from various motorcycle clubs gathered at the Wawa in the 1600 block of Pulaski Highway, where Cpl. Ballard was shot and killed last Wednesday.
The shooting suspect was killed by police gunfire the next day after a lengthy standoff.
Other community members also attended the memorial to pay their respects.
Wawa collected more than $137,000 dollars in community donations for Cpl. Ballard’s memorial fund over the weekend.
Store officials are adding another $100,00 — bringing the total amount to $237,000 dollars for the family.