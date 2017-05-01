April’s Baby Giraffe Has A Name!

May 1, 2017 11:12 AM
Filed Under: giraffe, Zoo

HARPURSVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — The baby giraffe born at an upstate New York zoo to internet star April has a name.

Animal Adventure Park owner Jordan Patch announced Monday that the male calf born April 15 has been named Tajiri, a Swahili word that means hope.

The name was the winning entry in the zoo’s online contest. The giraffe will be called “Taj” for short.

April The Giraffe Welcomes Much-Anticipated Calf

The zoo’s live stream of April’s pregnancy was the second most live-viewed channel in YouTube’s history, with more than 232 million live views from late February through Taj’s birth. More than 1.2 million viewers were watching when April gave birth.

The contest to name the calf charged $1 per vote. The proceeds will be split among zoo upgrades, wild giraffe conservation and for children with unexpected medical expenses.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

