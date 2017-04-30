NFL DRAFT: Complete Draft Coverage | Eagles Stay The Course In Draft | NFL Draft Photos

Veterinarian Sings And Plays Guitar To Calm Down Nervous Pups

April 30, 2017 5:05 PM

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS) — A veterinarian in Colorado is using music to calm down nervous and anxious animals.

Ross Henderson is a veterinarian at Fox Hollow Animal Hospital in Lakewood, Colorado.

He’s also a part-time musician, who always has his guitar with him.

He’ll often sit with the animals and sing and play his guitar.

Earlier this week, he grabbed his guitar and played an Elvis classic to soothe Ruby, a nervous pup.

Henderson says he is considering getting a spare guitar to leave at the office.

