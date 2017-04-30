Thousands Walk The Walk At Annual March For Babies

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The annual March for Babies, benefiting the March of Dimes, drew thousands of people to the Navy Yard Sunday morning.

Many of those who marched have been touched by the loss of a baby, born premature.

Joseph always reflects on losing his great grandson Jayden.

“Always on your mind when something like that happens to your family,” he said.

Jamila Grace from Burlington, New Jersey had twin sons, Austin and Andrew, both born premature.

Austin is now healthy but Andrew…

“He did not survive. He lasted for 30 days and he was such a beautiful, perfect child,” said Hall.

And so Jamila raised a thousand dollars for the March of Dimes. Her way of giving back to an organization that had her back.

“They provided a place for me to go for research. They provided me a place to meet with other parents, other moms, to network. They just gave me a sense of hope,” she said.

And for the past 12 years, Lynn Tarini has been walking for her daughter Mary.

“She was born premature. 8.8 ounces and she, unfortunately, only survived for a few moments,” said Tarini.

Each year, Lynn uses the march to celebrate those moments that last a lifetime.

“We don’t get to celebrate birthdays for her. We don’t get to celebrate Christmas with her. This is her day to honor her memory,” she said.

Lynn says three premature babies have been born in her family since her daughter’s death. Even more incentive to give back to the March of Dimes.

“We raised more than $36,000 this year. So, over the last 12 years we actually raised more than $150,000,” Tarini said.

Race Director Seth Hall says locally, the funds are important, with key research being done right here.

“One of the biggest things is, we have a prematurity research center in our backyard, in Philadelphia, at UPenn,” Hall said.