Philly Hopes To Lure Movie Producers To Town With Possible New Incentives

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — City officials hope to lure movie producers to town with a combo of options –new tax incentives and wide variety of film location options.

Major motion picture makers are attracted to states that offer tax credits.

Pennsylvania’s film production incentives are determined in budget negotiations that expected to get hot and heavy in June.

The Philadelphia Film office is hoping for the best and also building its digital library to offer filmmakers a wide variety of film locations.

Philadelphia area residents are being encourage to submit pictures of their properties to the Philadelphia film office where Sharon Pinkenson is the Executive Director.

“Certainly hoping we get some good news out of Harrisburg and we get our tax credits in tacked,” she said. “We have so many show who are wanting to come in and so if we have the tax credits and your location we will be in great shape.”

Not only could you see your property on the big screen you can earn some extra cash.

“You can get a very small amount to a very large amount depending on the timing and property itself,” she said.

For more information on how you can submit your photos click here.