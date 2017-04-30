Philadelphia Zoo Hosts First Ever ‘Run Wild For The Zoo 5K’

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — More than a thousand people got their Sunday morning started with a run with different species as spectators at the first ever “Run Wild For The Zoo 5K.”

The start/finish line was near the Kangaroos, with the course taking runners or walkers through the Philadelphia Zoo’s 42 acre campus

“Much different. Usually, it’s at the Art Museum where I run,” said one participant.

At the "Run Wild for the Zoo 5K" The kangaroos are doing their thing. @KYWNewsradio pic.twitter.com/PS800phwR2 — Tim Jimenez (@TimJRadio) April 30, 2017

The Zoo typically hosts several charity runs throughout the year. But for this inaugural run, the funds raised at the zoo stays here.

Money for vet care, nutrition, enhancing habitats, and more.

Great news says Nina from Lafayette Hill, who has a zoo membership.

“I hope all the animals will be outside to cheer us on,” she said.

A lot of kids were at the family oriented event, including five-year-old Rose, who wasn’t shy about sharing her favorite part of the day.

“I like monkeys with bananas,” she said.