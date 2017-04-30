NFL DRAFT: Complete Draft Coverage | Eagles Stay The Course In Draft | NFL Draft Photos

Crews Respond To HAZMAT Situation At Philadelphia VA

April 30, 2017 5:37 PM

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Crews responded to the Philadelphia VA Medical Center in University City after a report of a leak, Sunday.

It happened in the 3900 block of Woodland Avenue, just before 5 p.m.

Authorities Investigating Suspicious Device In North Philly 

There have been no reported injuries.

Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates on this story.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

NFL Draft Guide
Visit These 5 European Castles Without Leaving The States

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch