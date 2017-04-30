NJ Author Uses Book Profits To Buy K-9 Police Vests, Oxygen Masks

BRADLEY BEACH, N.J. (CBS) — A New Jersey author is donating a portion of his book sales to purchase bullet-proof vests for police dogs and pet oxygen masks for rescue squads and fire departments.

James Wiater is the author of “The Adventures of Solo, The Big Dog.”

Wiater says he wrote the book for his two daughters after learning about K-9 Solo, who was killed in the line of duty in Bradley Beach in 1998.

“Back in 1998, after reading the article about the police standoff and how Solo lost his life in the line of duty, I made a promise to myself that one day I would purchase a bullet proof vest for a K-9 officer,” Wiater said.

One vest and two pet oxygen kits have already been donated since the book was first published last year, reports NJ.com.

“I’m not only excited about the K-9 officers that we will be helping to protect, but also about the future of the book and the potential we have to help others,” Wiater said.

Wiater is currently awaiting delivery of two more vests to be donated to the Middlesex County Sheriff’s Office and the Carteret Police Department. A pet oxygen kit was also delivered to the Millstone Fire Department.

A Pet Field Trauma Kit has been ordered for K-9 Ricky of the Willingboro Police Department.