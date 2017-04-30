NFL DRAFT: Complete Draft Coverage | Eagles Stay The Course In Draft | NFL Draft Photos

McCain: US Preemptive Strike On N. Korea Should Be ‘Very Last Option’

April 30, 2017 4:23 PM
Filed Under: John McCain, North Korea

PHILADELPHIA (CNN) — Sen. John McCain says President Donald Trump should consider a preemptive strike on North Korea if the country is able to deliver a nuclear weapon by ballistic missile, but only as a final option.

“I think that we have to consider that option as the very last option,” the Arizona Republican said Sunday in an interview with CNN’s Jake Tapper on “State of the Union.”

McCain, the Senate Armed Services Committee chairman, pointed to North Korea’s proximity to Seoul, the heavily populated capital of South Korea, saying that in a shooting war, “the carnage would be horrendous.”

The Arizona Republican, who was held prisoner by the North Vietnamese during the Vietnam War, said the United States must pressure China to help persuade North Korea to abandon its nuclear ambitions and stop testing ballistic missiles.

“Their capabilities of firing artillery on Seoul is absolutely real,” McCain said. “And this is, again, why we have to bring every pressure to bear, and the major lever on North Korea today — and maybe the only lever — is China.”

“But to say you absolutely rule out that option, of course, would be foolish,” he said of the prospect of a preemptive strike. “But it has to be the ultimate last option.”

____

(The-CNN-Wire ™ & © 2017 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.)

