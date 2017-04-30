How Your Selfie Obsession Can Ruin Your Relationship

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Constantly posting selfies on social media can imply you’re confident and happy with the way you look, but according to a new study, those selfies can actually be hurting your love life.

It basically boils down to two things: jealousy provoked from “excessive individual photo sharing or comments about those pictures” and also “the emerging of an online ideal persona in the picture taker’s mind that diverges from real life,” according to research published in Telematics and Informatics,

Veterinarian Sings And Plays Guitar To Calm Down Nervous Pups

The study looked at the social media posts of more than 300 adults over a two-year period and determined that the level of jealousy between romantic partners increased with the number of selfies that were posted on social media.

According to the study, the false validation that selfies invoke can make people feel as though they are “wanted” and have more options than just their present romantic situations. This, in turn, can make them less satisfied with their partners.

NJ Author Uses Book Profits To Buy K-9 Police Vests, Oxygen Masks

The person’s significant other is probably going to question the motivation for posting so many selfies, perhaps wondering if he or she is fishing for compliments and/or another person’s attention.

So next time plan on sharing a selfie, think twice unless you want to be single.