Evesham Mayor Plans To Save Signs From Iconic South Jersey Diner

MARLTON, NJ (CBS) — An iconic diner in Marlton, New Jersey has been closed for almost nine years. But now, a plan is taking shape to salvage the neon signs that lit up “Olga’s Diner” for decades.

The diner at the intersection of Route 70 and 73 is being town down to make way for a fertility clinic.

Evesham Township Mayor Randy Brown wants to move the “Olga’s Diner” and “Bakery” signs to some place like the Memorial Park sports complex.

He says hundreds if not thousands of people visit there every day. Brown was born and raised in Evesham.

“Everybody in South Jersey has always had Olga’s in their life. And the Stavros family worked hard for many, many decades to make Olga’s a first class, not only diner, but bakery. People forget that one of George Bush’s inaugural cakes were made at that Olga’s bakery in 1989,” Brown said.

He says no one knows what shape the signs are in. So in the next couple weeks, Brown wants to get an engineer up on the roof of the diner to see what the options are.

The mayor hopes to have a plan to present to Township Council on May 9th.