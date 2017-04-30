Dodgers Complete Sweep Of Phillies In LA

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Andrew Toles hit a three-run homer, Hyun-Jin Ryu pitched 5 1/3 solid innings and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Philadelphia Phillies 5-3 on Sunday.

Chris Taylor also connected, helping Los Angeles complete the three-game series sweep. The Dodgers used three consecutive homers and Adrian Gonzalez’s game-ending single to rally for a wild 6-5 win on Saturday night.

Ryu (1-4) earned his first victory of the season in his second consecutive strong start. The veteran left-hander struck out nine.

Cesar Hernandez led off the game with a triple off the glove of Yasiel Puig and scored on Freddy Galvis’ single. But Ryu allowed only one more hit.

Odubel Herrera hit a two-run homer for Philadelphia in the ninth. Kenley Jansen then came in and struck out Cesar Hernandez for his seventh save.

Philadelphia right-hander Nick Pivetta (0-1) allowed two runs and nine hits in five innings in his major league debut.

Justin Turner singled in Toles in the first, extending his hitting streak to 16 games. Taylor put the Dodgers ahead to stay with his solo shot in the second.

Toles connected against Jeanmar Gomez in the sixth, making it 5-1. It was his fifth of the season.

Turner and Yasmani Grandal had three hits apiece. Turner raised his batting average to .404.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Phillies: RHP Aaron Nola (strained lower back) is eligible to come off the disabled list Monday, but instead will throw a bullpen session. He also threw one Friday.

Dodgers: LHP Rich Hill (blister) is scheduled for a rehab start Thursday for Class A Rancho Cucamonga.

UP NEXT

Phillies: Right-hander Vince Velasquez (1-2, 6.33 ERA) will try to get his season turned around Monday when the Phillies open a four-game series against the Cubs at Wrigley Field.

Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw (4-1) is scheduled to make a second consecutive start against the Giants on Monday at Dodger Stadium. Kershaw pitched seven sparkling innings in a 2-1 win at San Francisco on Tuesday.

____

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)