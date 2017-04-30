Car Owners Installing Kill Switches On Cars That Can Be Easily Stolen

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (CBS) –– Some car owners are installing “kill switches” in cars that are commonly targeted by thieves.
A woman in the Milwaukee, Wisconsin says she’s has had her Honda Civic stolen twice.
She has one of the easiest cars to steal and crooks know it.
“It’s the style of the ignition. It makes it fairly simple for them to get in there, get under the steering wheel and jam a screwdriver or something in there,” said auto technician Dane Bauman.
The same can be said about Dodge Stratus’ and Dodge Caravans.
So here’s how they work:
The switches disrupt the flow of electricity at the battery or ignition switch or disable the fuel pump, keeping the car exactly where you left it.