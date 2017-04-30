NFL DRAFT: Complete Draft Coverage | Eagles Stay The Course In Draft | NFL Draft Photos

Biden Tells New Hampshire Crowd: ‘Guys, I’m Not Running’

April 30, 2017 8:13 PM
Filed Under: Joe Biden

MANCHESTER, NH (AP) — Former Vice President Joe Biden insists he’s not making another presidential bid in 2020, despite giving a rousing speech to New Hampshire Democrats about restoring dignity to politics and winning back working class voters.

Biden returned to the state Sunday to honor the nation’s first all-female, all-Democratic congressional delegation at an annual state Democratic Party dinner.

Such early post-election visits to New Hampshire fueled speculation about presidential ambitions in the days leading up to the event. But Biden put the rumors to rest early on, telling his audience: “Guys, I’m not running.”

He said he’s ready to jump in and start raising money and campaigning, though, to get Democrats elected at every government level and shape the public debate.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

