Trump Marks 100th Day In Office With Harrisburg Rally

HARRISBURG, PA (CBS) — President Trump took his best shots at the media as he skipped the annual Washington Correspondents dinner for a campaign-style rally with his base in Central Pennsylvania.
President Trump mocked the reporters saying a large group of Hollywood actors and Washington media were “consoling each other” at the While House Correspondents’ Dinner.
Trump said, “And I could not possibly more thrilled to be more than 100 miles away from Washington’s swamp spending my evening with all of you and with a much, much larger crowd and much better people, right?”
The crowd at a 7,000 plus seat arena at Harrisburg’s Farm Show Complex erupted in cheers followed by chants of USA! USA!
Trump covered many of the themes of his campaign at this campaign-style event vowing to review climate and trade deals with other countries and restore American industries.
On illegal immigration, he vowed to build the border wall and, as he put it, [take] the fight to sanctuary cities.