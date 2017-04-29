Mayor Kenney Opens City Hall To Philly’s Black LGBTQ Community For Party

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Mayor Jim Kenney opened the gates to the courtyard at City Hall Saturday so members of the black LGBTQ community had a place to party.

A DJ gets the crowd rockin with classic party jams inside the courtyard.

Organizer Jason Culler said, “I’m very excited that the mayor allowed us to use city hall. This has never happened before.”

He says the LGBTQ community faces many obstacles in the quest for equality, but says the climb is even steeper for people of color.

“One of the main challenges for people like myself that host events is getting people to allow us have event at their establishment,” said Culler.

He says they have been turned away by popular gay clubs in the past, and Mayor Jim Kenney was happy to provide the space for this.

“We love them and we value them and we’re glad they’re our citizens and we’re glad they’re also our visitors from out of town,” he said.