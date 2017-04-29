Film Center Celebrates Name Change With Free Relaunch Party

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — After nearly four decades, Film at the International House in University City is relaunching with a new name — The Lightbox Film Center.

“Give it a fresh coat of paint so to speak.”

Jesse Pires is the chief curator at the newly named Lightbox Film Center. He says the International House was always an independent organization and widely known for its dedication of housing international students.

“But there are a lot of other programs within this institution as well,” Pires said. “We just felt in order to make our film program a little more distinctive, giving it a name, giving it an identity would be more helpful.”

The Lightbox Film Center is celebrating with a free open to the public relaunch party on Thursday, May 18, at 7 p.m. There will be a screening of the 1990’s film, Gas Food Lodging, followed by a reception with music, food and cocktails.

You’ll need to RSVP to reserve tickets.

