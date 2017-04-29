Expert Says One In Eight Couples Have Trouble Starting Families Due To Infertility

NEW JERSEY (CBS) — Too many couples hoping to start a family find that it isn’t as easy as they hoped.

One in eight couples actually suffer from infertility issues according to Dr. Jason Franasiak, lead physician at Reproductive Medicine Associates of New Jersey.

He says too many women think they have plenty of time to start a family.

“86 percent of women feel that their biological clock, if you will, stops clicking after age 35, in the late 30’s, but the actual peak fertility is in the late 20’s.

It used to be that fertility treatments put a woman at higher risk for multiple births, but he says newer treatments are more successful at diminishing the risk.

Franasiak adds, “For women who are under age 35, twelve months would indicate the need to see a fertility specialist, whereas over age 35, we get to be a little more concerned about time and only 6 months of trying would be reasonable to have some additional evaluation.”