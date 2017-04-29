Camden Crime Numbers Take Welcomed Dip

CAMDEN, NJ (CBS) — New crime statistics released by the New Jersey State Police show a major drop in Camden, at least for the first 3 months of this year.

There has been an 80% reduction in homicides compared to the same time last year. And other forms of violent crime are also down. 35% fewer burglaries, 25% fewer car thefts. And double digit reductions in assaults and robberies.

“Our police officers are doing a tremendous job,” Camden County Freeholder Director Lou Cappelli told KYW Newsradio, “and I think that community policing is having a real impact in reducing crime.”

And he also credits an effort to cut back on drug activity in many Camden neighborhoods.

“Over 90% of the homicides in the city are drug related,” Cappelli added. “So by arresting some of the major drug dealers, as has taken place over the last couple of years, we begin to see a reduction in violence as well.”

The only category of violent crime to increase was rape, up 5% year to year.

Cappelli concedes it’s still early in the year and no one is suggesting they’ve beaten back the criminal element completely.