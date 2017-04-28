What’s Cooking on 1060: ‘Flavors on the Avenue’

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Sunday’s annual food festival on East Passyunk Avenue has grown into a street festival. In this segment of What’s Cooking on 1060, KYW’s Hadas Kuznits reports on the tasty changes of this neighborhood foodie event.

East Passaynk Avenue Business Improvement District Executive Director Pam Zenzola explains Sunday’s annual “Flavors” event (On April 30th) has gone from Flavors “of” the Avenue to Flavors “on” the Avenue.

“Many of our chefs would take food to a big tent in a parking lot. We’ve outgrown it. So the restaurants will have a 10×10 tent in front of their restaurant. So it will be a street festival.”

She says five blocks on East Passunk Avenue will be closed for the food festival from Broad Street to Dickinson on April 30th from noon to 5 and Flavors coupon books are available for purchase.

“$50 (gets you) a taste from 27 restaurants and two glasses of either beer or wine and valet parking — or, you can just go down the avenue and just stop at each restaurant. $3-$6 will be the prices of the day.”

Those five blocks have become quite a restaurant destination over the years, as you can tell by the Flavors participants.

“Big Big Dim Sum, Bierra, Brigentessa, Cantina, Chaaya, El Zarape, Fond, Izumi, Laurel, Le Virtu, Mama Maria, Mara’s, Noir, Nord, Paradiso, Pearla, Plenty, Pope, Punk Burger, Sate Compar, Star Gazy, Stateside, Stogie Joe’s, Townsent, Tre Scalini, Vanilya Bakery and Will BYOB.”

