Volunteers Camp Out In Cape May County To Raise Awareness Of Homelessness

CAPE MAY, NJ (CBS) — Volunteers in Cape May County are camping out to raise awareness of homelessness.
Family Promise of Cape May County is hosting a Cardboard Box City event starting Friday afternoon through Saturday morning.
Organizers say the event focuses on educating others on the realities of homelessness, while also raising funds to help families in this type of crisis.
Participants will design and bring a cardboard box to sleep in overnight. They will brave the elements to get a sense of what homeless people deal with every day.
Family Promise of Cape May County says dinner will consist of a soup line and there will be music and games provided. Organizers say they have also added cars to the event for those who would prefer to sleep in their vehicle.
The event will be held at The Lighthouse Church 1248 Rt 9 South, Cape May Court House, New Jersey. Check in starts at 2 p.m.
