Troy Vincent Says Philly Can ‘Definitely’ Host Super Bowl

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Eagles say yes and the NFL seems to think it’s possible, so why the heck not?

A record 100,000 fans showed up for the first round of the NFL Draft in Philadelphia on Thursday, and it has some thinking about a future Super Bowl in the city of brotherly love.

Executive Vice President of Football Operations for the NFL and former Eagles cornerback Troy Vincent was asked about the possibility of a Super Bowl in Philly on Friday.

“Above my pay grade and you’re talking to [Eagles owner] Jeffrey Lurie — Jeffrey and [Eagles president] Don [Smolenski] all the time,” Vincent told the 94WIP Carlin & Reese Show. “Don’t ask me that question. They have to make the run for that. But let me tell you, if you can have it in New York or New Jersey, definitely you can have it in Philadelphia.”

While the Super Bowl locations are already selected through 2021, Eagles’ president Don Smolenski is all for it.

“I think Philadelphia would be a great host city,” Smolenski told the 94WIP Morning Show earlier this week. “We have the facilities, we have the hotels, we have the transportation hubs. It would be a great venue.”

Vincent was amazed at the turnout for day one of the NFL Draft.

“Let me tell you, and I’m not being biased, it wasn’t like Philly,” Vincent said of the previous NFL Draft in Chicago. “It wasn’t like yesterday. What we saw yesterday in the afternoon and Thursday night yesterday, the experience we had the last two years in Chicago wasn’t even close. The passion, the love, just getting in and out of the city.”

When asked about the Eagles’ first-round pick defensive end Derek Barnett, Vincent shared his conversation with Brian Dawkins.

“Just typical Brian, this is this morning, he said, ‘We gotta football player. And it’s the kind of football player that’s gonna change the culture and what we’re looking for, and what we gotta recreate here in Philadelphia. A guy who’s not gonna say much, is gonna line up every day, get after the quarterback, run sideline to sideline — and typical Brian — and give the people what they pay to see every weekend. Four quarters of football. He’s gonna give us that.'”