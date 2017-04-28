NFL DRAFT: Complete Draft Coverage | Eagles Select DE Derek Barnett | Fans, Media React | Temple's Haason Reddick Drafted By Cardinals |  NFL Draft Photos

The Dom Giordano Show: Ronna Romney-McDaniel,Todd Herremans and Rich Zeoli | April 28

April 28, 2017 11:54 AM By Dom Giordano

9:00-Downingtown area high school Assistant Principal confronts pro-life protesters.

9:35-Penn State Abington Professor Karen Bettez Halnon joined discussing a controversial artwork that depicts a frog being crucified.

10:00-Ronna Romney-McDaniel, RNC chairwoman, joined discussing the first 100 days of President Trump.

10:20-A few local Republicans not supporting the revised health care bill. 

10:45-Neal Zoren with what’s on TV.

11:00-Immigrants, legal or illegal, all have a right to earn a living in Philadelphia.

11:15-Todd Herremans joined discussing the Eagles first round choice of Derek Barnett.

11:35-Game of the week.

11:45-WPHT afternoon host, Rich Zeoli, joined live from Berkeley discussing the event for Ann Coulter.

More from Dom Giordano
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

NFL Draft Guide
Best US Destinations For Wine Lovers

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch