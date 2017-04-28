The Dom Giordano Show: Ronna Romney-McDaniel,Todd Herremans and Rich Zeoli | April 28

9:00-Downingtown area high school Assistant Principal confronts pro-life protesters.
9:35-Penn State Abington Professor Karen Bettez Halnon joined discussing a controversial artwork that depicts a frog being crucified.
10:00-Ronna Romney-McDaniel, RNC chairwoman, joined discussing the first 100 days of President Trump.
10:20-A few local Republicans not supporting the revised health care bill.
10:45-Neal Zoren with what’s on TV.
11:00-Immigrants, legal or illegal, all have a right to earn a living in Philadelphia.
11:15-Todd Herremans joined discussing the Eagles first round choice of Derek Barnett.
11:35-Game of the week.
11:45-WPHT afternoon host, Rich Zeoli, joined live from Berkeley discussing the event for Ann Coulter.