Special Olympics Athletes Play Flag Football On Draft Grounds

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Special Olympics athletes participated in a Unified flag football game Friday morning inside the NFL draft barriers on the Ben Franklin Parkway.
As part of the NFL draft daytime activities, there was a Unified Special Olympics flag football scrimmage.
Eric Cushing, Vice President for development for Special Olympics PA says Special Olympics athletes played alongside Villanova football players.
“Bringing together those with and without a disability on the same teams, breaking down those barriers, building friendships, acceptance, inclusion,” Cushing said.
Special Olympics athlete Lilly Seagraves tells me she had a great time.
“They’re competitive and smart and all that. I made a lot of friendships with Greg and Ed and all the guys,” she said.
Cushing says events like this one bring attention to flag football.
“Once we have the proper level of interest and participation, it will become an official sport,” said Cushing.
That’s good for Seagraves, who tells me flag football is fast becoming her favorite sport.