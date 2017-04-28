Soul Host Baltimore In Home Opener Saturday

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Soul will play their 2017 home opener on Saturday night as they welcome the Baltimore Brigade to the Center.

The Soul improved to 2-0 last Saturday with a 49-31 road win over the Washington Valor. Philadelphia rallied from early deficits of 14-0 and 21-7 and shutout the Valor in the second half.

“Man, I was pleased with our defense,” Soul head coach Clint Dolezel tells KYW Newsradio. “Had a shutout in the second half and all the touchdowns (Washington) got, they pretty much had to earn with the exception of one.”

Listen to the entire interview with Soul head coach Clint Dolezel:

Offensively, quarterback Dan Raudabaugh had a big day for the Soul in the win, completing 23 of 36 passes for 247 yards. He had five touchdowns and just one interception.

After opening with two road games, Dolezel is looking forward to being back in South Philadelphia.

“Our home opener, we’re playing Baltimore, a new franchise, which is a very good football team,” Dolezel says. “We’re going to unveil the banner of the (2016 Arena Football League) championship and the guys are going to get their rings in front of the crowd. So it’s going to be a good weekend.”

Baltimore is 1-1 on the young season. They opened with a loss to Washington before bouncing back to beat Cleveland in their second game. Dolezel says they are a very good football team.

“Their pass rush is right there with ours as far as that goes,” he says. “They’ve got a great middle guy in (Varmah) Sonie who basically plays like (Soul DB James) Romain. He’s a smaller guy, but very quick. He’s going to be in your hip pocket, he’s going to rarely get beat. They’ve got a young quarterback, I think if he starts week one, they’re probably 2-0 right now. So they are very talented.”

Saturday night’s game will start at 7:00pm.