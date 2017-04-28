Philly Theater Productions Holding Final Rehearsals For Upcoming Shows

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia has a vibrant and diverse theater community with more than a dozen productions taking to the stage this spring.

Several theater companies are holding their final rehearsals for the upcoming season.

In a rehearsal space in South Philadelphia, two cast members of “The Arsonist” were playing guitars and singing, getting ready for Azuka Theater’s “pay what you decide” show.

It runs May 3rd to the 21st at The Drake in Center City.

Allison Heishman, director of “The Arsonist,” says the play has a rolling world premiere.

“So it starts here and then its going to move to three other theater companies after us and we’ll have a total of five productions within a 12 month span,” Heishman explained.

The Philadelphia Artist’s Collective presents the film noir inspired production “The White Devil” May 3rd to May 20th at Broad Street Ministries in Center

City. It’s being described as a thriller.

Damon Bonetto, the show’s director, notes that ;ive original cello music will also be incorporated, “and the kind of resonance that a cello brings to a piece, its going to be a fun piece.”

Among other springtime shows:

Theater Exile presents the Philadelphia premier of “Buzzer,” and Inis Nua’S American premiere of “Swallow” is underway.