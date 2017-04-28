NFL DRAFT: Complete Draft Coverage | Eagles Select DE Derek Barnett | Fans, Media React | Temple's Haason Reddick Drafted By Cardinals | Philly Sets Attendance RecordNFL Draft Photos

Philly Soccer Show: A Look At Tactics And Salary As Philadelphia Union Remain Winless

April 28, 2017 1:30 PM By Greg Orlandini
Filed Under: Greg Orlandini, Philly Soccer Show

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The winless way continue for the Philadelphia Union, and the KYW Philly Soccer Show is here to make sense of it all.

KYW’s Greg Orlandini and Philly Soccer Page writer Mike Servedio talk with PSP columnist Adam Cann this week. The Union are coming off a poor three-game homestand, going 0-2-1, earning only one point in the standings and getting outscored 8-4 over that stretch.

We break down the homestand, including the latest game, a 3-3 draw against Montreal Impact. The Union went up quickly 3-0 in that game and let up three unanswered goals.

The team travels Los Angeles to take on the Galaxy Saturday.

We also talk off the field issues, as the MLS Player’s Union released the player’s salaries for this year. We breakdown who is making what on Philly for the 2017 season.

