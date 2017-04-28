Philly Gets Its Chance To Shine During NFL Draft

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The first round of the NFL Draft is in the books. So how do Philadelphians think their city performed in the national spotlight?

Images of a packed Parkway, the Rocky Steps and the Franklin Institute made for a great TV show, say the people we talked with.

Stephen Schwartz says the road closures and parking restrictions are a small price to pay for national exposure.

“It’s worth it, I think, even more so than some other events. I think it’s displaying what Philadelphia has. And it hasn’t been that bad. At least where I live, it hasn’t been that bad, in Fairmount.”

The apparent success of the NFL’s first outdoor draft likely means it’ll continue to get larger each year. As for whether it should be in Philly next year…

“Maybe not next year but within the next ten years, absolutely.”