NFL DRAFT: Complete Draft Coverage | Eagles Select DE Derek Barnett | Fans, Media React | Temple's Haason Reddick Drafted By Cardinals |  NFL Draft Photos

Philly Gets Its Chance To Shine During NFL Draft

April 28, 2017 8:34 AM By Mike DeNardo
Filed Under: Mike DeNardo, nfl draft

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The first round of the NFL Draft is in the books. So how do Philadelphians think their city performed in the national spotlight?

Complete NFL Draft Coverage

Images of a packed Parkway, the Rocky Steps and the Franklin Institute made for a great TV show, say the people we talked with.

Stephen Schwartz says the road closures and parking restrictions are a small price to pay for national exposure.

“It’s worth it, I think, even more so than some other events. I think it’s displaying what Philadelphia has. And it hasn’t been that bad. At least where I live, it hasn’t been that bad, in Fairmount.”

Eagles Fans, Media React To Derek Barnett Selection

The apparent success of the NFL’s first outdoor draft likely means it’ll continue to get larger each year. As for whether it should be in Philly next year…

“Maybe not next year but within the next ten years, absolutely.”

More from Mike DeNardo
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

NFL Draft Guide
Best US Destinations For Wine Lovers
Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch