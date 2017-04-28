Philadelphia School District Holds Annual Autism Expo

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — April is Autism Awareness month, and for the 10th year in a row the School District of Philadelphia held its annual Autism Expo at the Education Center on North Broad Street.

Information about autism and school programs in the city was shared, while also giving the school district a chance to celebrate collaborative efforts to accommodate autistic students.

Speaking at the event, Mayor Jim Kenney says by having open, honest discussions about the barriers autistic students face, effective strategies and plans can be put in place to make sure they succeed.

“By addressing some of the challenges faced by some of our more vulnerable students, and better preparing them to enter our K-12 system, the district will be better able to allocate resources to provide for autistic students. And we will continue to fight at every level to get our school district the funding it desperately needs and rightfully deserves,” Kenney said.

Awards were also given out, and students from the Hill Freedman Academy also presented a music video created by special needs students during the expo.