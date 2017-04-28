NFL DRAFT: Complete Draft Coverage | Eagles Select DE Derek Barnett | Fans, Media React | Temple's Haason Reddick Drafted By Cardinals |  NFL Draft Photos

News, Politics and Entertainment with The Chris Stigall Show | April 28

April 28, 2017 8:43 AM By Chris Stigall
Chris reviews the NFL Draft on the Parkway, protests of Ann Coulter in Berkeley and Director Joss Whedon’s twitter attack on Paul Ryan. He spoke with economist Chris Butler about Donald Trump’s tax reform plan, authors Jonathan Allen and Amie Parnes about their book, Shattered, which details the troubles of Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign, comedian and magician, Piff The Magic Dragon, who will be performing at Punch Line Philly this weekend and John Dickerson, the Moderator of Face The Nation, as Donald Trump prepares to pass the 100 day mark in the White House.

6:02 Victor Fiorillo: Take your NFL Draft and shove it.

6:25 Film director Joss Whedon attacked Paul Ryan on Twitter as he hosted a group of cancer survivors.

6:35 What’s Trending: NFL Jerseys, Eagles draft pick, Britt McHenry

6:48 Dr Phil defended Ann Coulter’s right to speak in Berkeley.

7:00 Chris talks with economist Chris Butler about Donald Trump’s tax reform plan.

7:20 Chris speaks to the authors Jonathan Allen and Amie Parnes about their book, Shattered, which details the troubles of Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign.

8:00 Chris welcomes comedian and magician, Piff The Magic Dragon, who will be performing at Punch Line Philly this weekend, into the studio.

8:20 Chris talks with John Dickerson, the Moderator of Face The Nation, as Donald Trump prepares to pass the 100 day mark in the White House.

8:35 What’s Trending: Katy Perry, Johnny Depp

