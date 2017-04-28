Lawmaker Wants To End Junk Food-Related School Fundraisers

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Popular school fundraisers could be a thing of the past if a California lawmaker gets her way.
The bill would ban junk food advertising on school campuses and eliminate junk food or beverage rewards for academic success.
It would also ban schools from participating in fundraisers which require the purchase of junk food.
Additionally, the bill could end the practice of cutting off and turning in box tops. For example, General Mills cuts schools a check when they turn in box tops for education.
Not everyone is a fan of the bill.
“I think any bill that infringes upon supplemental funding for education is ludicrous,” says Meghan Turner, a mother.
Supporters of the bill cite concerns over child obesity, poor eating habits and advertising.