Man Accused Of Possessing Child Porn, Growing Marijuana Inside Home

PALMYRA, N.J. (CBS) — A Burlington County man is accused of possessing child pornography and growing marijuana inside his home.

James Hightower, a 48-year-old retired Navy veteran, was arrested Friday morning at his home on the 6200 block of Riverfront Drive in Palmyra.

According to the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office, investigators went to Hightower’s home to serve a search warrant and take him into custody on a child pornography charge.

Authorities had to forcibly enter Hightower’s residence since he refused to open his door. Once inside, investigators say they found marijuana plants growing in his living room and garage.

Authorities say they seized 26 marijuana plants, as well as computers, cellphones and other digital media.

The Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office says an investigation into Hightower began in January when the office’s High-Tech Crimes Unit received intelligence from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children concerning his online activities.

Investigators say Hightower uploaded images of prepubescent girls engaging in sexual acts with men.

Hightower has been charged with operating a controlled dangerous substance production facility, manufacturing, distributing or dispensing a controlled dangerous substance, and endangering welfare of children.

He was placed in the Burlington County Jail pending his first appearance in Superior Court.