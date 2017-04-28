Free Rides For Seniors On SEPTA

NFL DRAFT: Complete Draft Coverage | Eagles Select 2 Cornerbacks On Draft's 2nd Day | NFL Draft Photos

April 28, 2017 11:04 PM By Lynne Adkins
Filed Under: Lynne Adkins, Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The cost of a train ride is going down for SEPTA riders over a certain age.

Once the Septa Key fare card system is put into place on the regional rail lines, riders 65 and older will no longer have to pay a dollar for a ride; it will be free, according to spokeswoman Carla Showell-Lee.

Seniors will need to show transit ID cards which can be obtained at several spots, including Suburban Station.

“People can go to their legislative offices and have a senior photo ID taken, or go to Septa headquarters and get a photo ID taken,” explained Showell-Lee.

Riders without the ID can still use a driver’s license or state photo ID.

The cost cut is expected to start next fiscal year, that begins in July, and she says the change will cost Septa about a million dollars a year.

