Football Fans From All Over Enjoying The Draft In Philly

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Football fans from all over America are proudly wearing their colors as they take in the NFL Draft this weekend.

John Vlasek and Tom Armstrong drove in from Cleveland, hoping to see their beloved Browns would draft a quarterback.

“We had our quarterback last year but we gave ’em to you guys. We came to get him back,” they said.

They’re referring, of course, to Carson Wentz, who became an Eagle in a draft trade with Cleveland.

Then there’s the Arnett family from Michigan; Lions country. But dad wears the colors of the Green Bay Packers.

“I’ve been a fan since 1966,” he said.

He’s tried, unsuccessfully, to convince the rest of the clan to join him.

“My mom set me straight. She said the Lions were the way to go. He’s the product of poor parenting on her part”

There seems to be a strong of sense of camaraderie along the Parkway.

Except for those wearing Cowboys blue and white.

“We’re getting a lot of crap from everybody around here. Even from homeless people. The homeless guy goes, ‘bad team’ when he saw our shirts,” said one unfortunate Cowboys fan.