NFL DRAFT: Complete Draft Coverage | Eagles Select CB Sidney Jones In 2nd Round | Philly Sets Attendance RecordNFL Draft Photos

Entrepreneurial UPenn Students Compete In Start-Up Challenge

April 28, 2017 8:48 PM By Steve Tawa
Filed Under: Philadelphia, Steve Tawa, University Of Pennsylvania

PHILADLEPHIA (CBS) — The sharp minds at the University of Pennsylvania were on display during a competition among student-founded startups.

They were in the running for $100,000 in cash and prizes in the Penn-Wharton Startup Challenge.

Each student team had a ten-minute pitch deck, or presentation, for their product or service, according to Managing Director Claire Leinweber of Penn Wharton

img 5490 Entrepreneurial UPenn Students Compete In Start Up Challenge

Ruchi Banka showcasing her business, Splaced. (credit: Steve Tawa)

Entrepreneurship.

“And then an application process that forced them to think through the critical components of their business model,” she explained.

In the final round, student entrepreneurs like Ruchi Banka gave one-minute pitches – literally – in an elevator.

“Our business is Splaced, and our goal is to connect users who are looking for space with businesses that have underutilized space,” Banka explained.

She says Splaced wants to be the Airbnb of commercial space.

Another student getting her M.B.A., Alexandra Dombrowski, is one of the co-founders of Blik.

img 5475 Entrepreneurial UPenn Students Compete In Start Up Challenge

Alexandra Dombrowski showing off “Blik.” (credit: Steve Tawa)

“It’s a price comparison tool for online groceries, so think of Kayak for groceries,” she said.

The judges, who were experienced investors or established entrepreneurs, and predominantly alumni, evaluated the viability of each startup idea, to better prepare students for real-life business situations.

More from Steve Tawa
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

NFL Draft Guide
Visit These 5 European Castles Without Leaving The States
Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch