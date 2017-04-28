Eagles Take A Chance On Sidney Jones In Second Round

By Joseph Santoliquito

PHILADELPHIA, PA (CBS) — The Eagles, more specifically Joe Douglas, Vice President of player personnel, and Howie Roseman, the Eagles Executive Vice President of football operations, feel as if they got themselves a bargain in selecting Washington cornerback Sidney Jones with the Eagles’ pick in the second round and 43rd overall.

Jones, a 6-foot, 186-pound cornerback, was projected to be a first-round pick until he ruptured the Achilles tendon in his left leg during his pro day, and won’t be available until at least October.

Still, Roseman was very pleased in getting Jones.

“Sidney Jones, when we started this process, was one of the guys that we were talking about with the 14th pick in the draft,” Roseman said. “Obviously the injury is a factor here, that’s why we were able to take him in the second round. We spent a lot of time talking to our doctors about the situation.”

“For us, it’s about what this kid brings to our team moving forward,” Roseman continued. “Obviously, we anticipate a full recovery for him. We don’t know that timetable. And to be fair, we want to make sure he’s healthy and ready to go, because we believe he can be an impact player for us for a long time.”

Roseman was careful when asked whether or not Jones would be able to play this season. Projections have him being able to play by possibly October. Roseman stressed that the Eagles are going to be patient with Jones.

“You grade (Jones) for what he is as a player, and we deferred to our medical staff about what they think his recovery time period is. Then we go through hypotheticals,” Roseman said.

Jones himself didn’t put a timetable on his return.

“My plan is to not rush back at all, to take it slow,” Jones said. “I don’t think it’s up to me anymore (whether he’ll play this season). The rehab has been going great. I’ve been doing a lot of range-of-motion (exercises). The Eagles were definitely one of the teams interested in me (after the injury).”

“I received a hand-written letter from Anthony Patch (the Eagles’ Senior Director of College Scouting). My support system around me (has helped). This is the most adverse thing that’s ever happened to me,” Jones continued. “I don’t believe I’ll have any problem coming back. It’s going to be a good story at the end of my career. I’ll look back at it as a positive.”