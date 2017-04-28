Eagles Select CB Sidney Jones In Round 2

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — With the 43rd pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, the Philadelphia Eagles select cornerback Sidney Jones from Washington.
Jones, a 6-0, 185-pound corner, tore his Achilles tendon at his pro day.
Jones was originally expected to be a first-round pick before the injury and was regarded as the best cornerback in the draft by many analysts.
The Eagles have the 99th pick in the third-round later on Friday night.
The NFL Draft concludes on Saturday (12pm) with rounds 4-7. The Eagles have five picks remaining (119, 139, 155, 194, and 230), including two in the fourth-round.
On Thursday, the Eagles selected defensive end Derek Barnett from Tennessee with their 14th overall selection.
