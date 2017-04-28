Eagles Select Cornerback Rasul Douglas Of West Virginia In Third Round

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — With the 99th pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, the Philadelphia Eagles select cornerback Rasul Douglas of West Virginia.
It’s the second cornerback the Eagles selected on the second day of the NFL Draft. In the second round, the Eagles took Sidney Jones from Washington in the second round.
The pick was announced by Eagles long-snapper, magician, Wing Bowl commissioner, and fan-favorite Jon Dorenbos.
The NFL Draft concludes on Saturday (12pm) with rounds 4-7. The Eagles have five picks remaining (119, 139, 155, 194, and 230), including two in the fourth-round.
On Thursday, the Eagles selected defensive end Derek Barnett from Tennessee with their 14th overall selection.