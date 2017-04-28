Didinger: ‘6 Corners With 2nd Round Grades Still Available’

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Eagles went with an elite pass rusher in the first round of the draft last night, taking University of Tennessee defensive end Derek Barnett with the 14th overall pick. Barnett finished his career as a Volunteer with 33 sacks, breaking Reggie White’s program mark.

Ray Didinger hyped up Barnett for weeks, and hoped he would fall to the Eagles at 14 overall.

KYW’s Matt Leon spoke with Ray Didinger of Comcast Sportsnet and Sportsradio 94 WIP about the selection of Derek Barnett and what to look for tonight in rounds two and three.

Tonight the draft continues with rounds two and three. The Eagles have one pick in each round. They will pick 11th in the second round (pick 43 overall) and they have the 35th selection in the third round (pick 99 overall).

As far as positions of need the Eagles could address tonight, cornerback and running back are right at the top of the list.

“I’ve got six guys still on my board with second round grades,” Didinger said. “I would expect the Eagles to get one of those guys and then maybe in the third round go looking for that running back.”