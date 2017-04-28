NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

94WIP's Chris Carlin Attends Random Eagles Draft Party

April 28, 2017
Eagles

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Chris Carlin was simply looking for a “cool draft party” to check out.

That’s all he asked for on the 94WIP Carlin & Reese Show this week.

Well, Carlin found himself on a cozy rooftop deck in Fishtown watching the first-round of the draft, thanks to Andrew — who jumped at the chance to host Carlin and called in immediately upon hearing the offer.

The show’s producer Ben Livingston said Andrew had “an awesome rooftop deck with a giant tv and an unreal view of the city.”

About a dozen people showed up to the party. Carlin and Livingston provided the beer, and also surprised the guys with a signed Carson Wentz jersey.

As for the selection of Derek Barnett? Well, the guys had champagne ready for the Eagles’ pick, but after Barnett’s name was called, the champagne was put away.

