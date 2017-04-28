Man Pleads Guilty To Defecating On Side Of Road, Throwing Feces Into Woods

PALMER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — A Northampton County man was found guilty of defecating on the side of the road and throwing his feces into the woods.

Lehigh County Live reports Charles McMahon of Palmer Township plead guilty to disorderly conduct and was sentenced to six months’ probation.

“”You were standing on the side of the road. You pulled your pants down. You picked it up and you started throwing your fecal matter around,” said Northampton County Judge Stephen Baratta, according to Lehigh County Live. “Tell me there’s a good reason for this.”

The 57-year-old McMahon responded he “didn’t want to go” in his pants.

The judge asked McMahon why he picked the feces up and he responded he didn’t know.

The incident happened in October. According to Lehigh County Live, two women who were driving pulled over when they saw McMahon doing something they said was suspicious.

The women went into the woods to see what McMahon had thrown, and one of the women stepped in McMahon’s feces.

McMahon says he is schizophrenic.