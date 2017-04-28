Body Of Missing Uber Driver Found

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The body of a missing Uber driver has been found.

Abington Township police say they were notified by the Philadelphia Medical Examiner’s Office that the body of 45-year-old Krysten Laib was identified.

She was found dead on Wednesday.

Police Cancel Search For Missing Uber Driver, Now Searching For Her Remains

Police found Laib’s Subaru near the Ben Franklin Bridge last week.

Laib was last seen April 11 around 5 a.m. She was working as a part-time driver for Uber. On the day she disappeared she was dropping off passengers in Philly. Her last fare was along Axe Factory road.

“Uber has been fully cooperative in this investigation. We interviewed the last passenger she picked up that night and that person has been cleared,” said Detective Steven Fink with Abington Township Police.

Abington Township police say Laib dropped off a passenger near Pennypack Park in Northeast Philadelphia, and then texted her mother, Kathleen Kelly.

“I texted and said, where are you? And she texted a half hour later and said, ‘I am Uber-ing.’ And I said, where are you? And she said ‘in Philly,’” Kelly recalled.

Her mom told her she would see her later.

“She texted back, ‘ya, OK,’” said Kelly.

Police canceled their search for Laib last week.

Police say there is strong evidence to suggest Laib’s disappearance was voluntary and that she was intent on harming herself.