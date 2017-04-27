The Dom Giordano Show: Senator Rand Paul & Michael Vitez | April 27

April 27, 2017 12:05 PM By Dom Giordano

9:00-Philadelphia police tell Dom (via email) the Vine Street Expressway jurisdiction falls to the Pennsylvania State Police.

9:10-Delaware State Police officer killed yesterday.

9:20-President Trump wants to eliminate the death tax.

9;35-Ivanka Trump wanting to include the discussion on allowing Syrian refugees into the United States.

10:00-The rulebook for Prom 2017.

10:20-NFL draft starts tonight in Philadelphia. 

10:50-Senator Rand Paul joined discussing President Trump’s tax plan and health care.

11:00-Author Michael Vitez joined discussing the Rocky Steps taking center stage at the NFL draft.

11:20-New head of the RNC claims the Republican base will walk away from President Trump if the wall isn’t built.

11:35-Penn State’s giant crucified frog.

 

More from Dom Giordano
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

NFL Draft Guide
Best US Destinations For Wine Lovers

Listen Live

Listen