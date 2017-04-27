NFL DRAFT: Eagles Select DE Derek Barnett | Fans, Media React | Temple's Haason Reddick Drafted By Cardinals |  NFL Draft Photos | Complete Draft Coverage

Taco Bell To Start Selling Beer, Frozen Alcoholic Drinks At Select Locations

April 27, 2017 10:04 PM
Filed Under: Taco Bell

TORONTO (CBS) — Taco Bell will soon be adding beer to their menu.

Taco Bell Canada says they will start selling alcoholic beverages, including beer and frozen drinks, this summer.

“Beer is something that goes well with Mexican food,” said Amanda Clark, general manager of Taco Bell Canada.

Heineken Just Schooled Pepsi On Ads That Tackle Social Issues

Clark said 11 new Taco Bell locations opening throughout Canada this summer will serve alcohol, with a potential rollout to other locations if there is enough demand.

The company will also consult with existing franchisees who are interested in renovating their restaurants and applying for an alcohol license, location permitting, reports the Financial Report.

The new concept is similar to Taco Bell’s ‘Cantina’ concept which debuted in the U.S. in 2015.

The fast food chain restaurant says it plans to more than triple in size over the next five to 10 years to 700 locations, from a current outlet count of 170 across the country.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

NFL Draft Guide
Best US Destinations For Wine Lovers

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch