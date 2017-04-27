Taco Bell To Start Selling Beer, Frozen Alcoholic Drinks At Select Locations

TORONTO (CBS) — Taco Bell will soon be adding beer to their menu.
Taco Bell Canada says they will start selling alcoholic beverages, including beer and frozen drinks, this summer.
“Beer is something that goes well with Mexican food,” said Amanda Clark, general manager of Taco Bell Canada.
Clark said 11 new Taco Bell locations opening throughout Canada this summer will serve alcohol, with a potential rollout to other locations if there is enough demand.
The company will also consult with existing franchisees who are interested in renovating their restaurants and applying for an alcohol license, location permitting, reports the Financial Report.
The new concept is similar to Taco Bell’s ‘Cantina’ concept which debuted in the U.S. in 2015.
The fast food chain restaurant says it plans to more than triple in size over the next five to 10 years to 700 locations, from a current outlet count of 170 across the country.