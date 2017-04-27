Swimming Pool Manufacturing Worker Killed After Being Trapped Under 1,200-Pound Mold

NORTHUMBERLAND, Pa. (CBS/AP) — A new employee at a Pennsylvania swimming pool manufacturing company has been killed after he was trapped under a 1,200-pound mold.

The (Sunbury) Daily Item reports the Northumberland County coroner planned an autopsy Thursday on the 20-year-old worker, whose name wasn’t immediately released.

The man was killed Wednesday about 7:30 a.m. at Strong Industries Pool and Spas in Point Township. That’s about 55 miles north of Harrisburg.

Wade Spicer, the company’s owner, says the death is the first at the company since it opened in 1992.

“We did everything we could do to try to save him,” Spicer told The Daily Item.

Spicer added to The Daily Item he “had no idea why the employee was caught under the mold. He should not have run into the mold. There was nothing wrong with the equipment, there was no machine error.”

Spicer says he’s reviewed security video of the incident and says the worker leaned into the mold and may have done so after dropping something, possibly his cellphone. Spicer says the worker was wearing ear buds and might not have heard any warnings.

